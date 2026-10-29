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America Needs Immigration - And Debt - Control. Right Now. Where is the GOP?
By Joseph Ford Cotto
4 hrs ago
•
Daniel R. Street
1
U.S. Ninth Circuit Holds California Cannot Prosecute Federal Agents Over Face Coverings or ID
Yet Another Federal District Court Gets Reversed
Oct 27
•
Daniel R. Street
1
Phony Polling Firms Devastate The Credibility Of The Legacy Polling Industry
More Polling to Influence Public Opinion, Not Reflect It
Oct 26
•
Daniel R. Street
3
Too Many American Voters Do Not Care About Trump’s Economic Miracle
By Joseph Ford Cotto
Oct 22
•
Daniel R. Street
3
1
Fake News Media Goes on Massive Propaganda Push as Mid Terms Approach
Legacy Media Aims to Influence Elections, Not Report the News
Oct 20
•
Daniel R. Street
5
2
Coming Soon: A Refreshed Look and Expanded Coverage
I am writing to give you a heads-up about changes coming to this publication.
Oct 18
•
Daniel R. Street
4
The DSA Will Doom Working Americans
By Joseph Ford Cotto
Oct 15
•
Daniel R. Street
1
The U.S. Fifth Circuit Holds Federal Interstate Handgun Purchase Bans Are Unconstitutional
When the “Conditions of Sale” Become a Ban, the Second Amendment Applies
Oct 13
•
Daniel R. Street
4
The Supreme Court Reins in the Lower Courts . . . Again . . . and Again
Activist federal district judges, along with some on the Courts of Appeal, just refuse to get the hint
Oct 6
•
Daniel R. Street
4
2
September 2026
Voters Trust Democrats on Inflation, Even Though Trump Lowered It
By Joseph Ford Cotto
Sep 30
•
Daniel R. Street
3
1
The Mid Terms Are Not Shaping Up to Be a Blue Wave
By Joseph Ford Cotto
Sep 24
•
Daniel R. Street
3
3
Can Federal Databases Be Used to Verify Citizenship Status for Voting Eligibility?
The Supreme Court May Soon Provide an Answer
Sep 22
•
Daniel R. Street
4
1
© 2026 Daniel R. Street
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