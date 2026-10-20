Readers of this newsletter or my books are well-informed on the Fake News Media and its blatant efforts to influence public opinion, rather than report the news. When elections are near, however, the legacy media kicks into overdrive in an effort to swing elections. Once again, Americans are subjected to a massive Fake News Media propaganda campaign as the Mid Term elections approach. Here are a couple of the worst examples from recent reporting.

Trump Called for Iran to Bomb LA? No, He Did Not

On Monday, October 5, 2026, President Trump held a rally in Grand Island, Nebraska. During the rally, President Trump offered his views on why it was necessary to stop Iran from getting a nuclear bomb. Referencing oil and gas prices, President Trump said:

You want to see a tremendous victory (in Iran), because it verifies all the things we did. And again remember with the war, it’s just artificial. It’s a little bit high. It’s a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe. They (referring to Iran) could take out a city. Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego.

Though the context was clear that President Trump was talking about what Iran could have done if the USA had not acted decisively to stop the Iranian regime’s nuclear ambitions, the Fake News Media and Democrat politicians pounced falsely claiming President Trump asked Iran to destroy LA and San Diego.

The LA Times reported:

ABC News reported:

The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, jumped on the bandwagon:

The duplicitous Governor Newsom was joined by a cacophony of Democrat politicians, including former first lady of California Maria Shriver, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) and 42 California U.S. Representatives who signed a ridiculous joint statement calling for President Trump to apologize.

The truth was (and is) readily apparent to virtually anyone:

President Trump simply observed that higher gas prices are a small price to pay to stop Iran from having the ability to take out American cities.

President Trump pointed this out himself on X:

RedState covered the media misinformation campaign in an article the day after the comments:

Even CNN’s Daniel Dale confirmed the story was misinformation:

You know the Fake News Media is peddling balderdash when CNN calls them out on it. Even after the false claims were debunked, some in the Fake News Media (along with leftist politicians) kept spreading the propaganda:

The Fake News Media will never let the truth stand in the way of a good story.

The FBI Director is in Russia - Not Really

The rebranded Fake News Heavyweight, MSNBC, might have a new name, MS NOW, but it is up to the same old tricks.

On Wednesday, October 14, 2026, MS Now anchor Peter Alexander announced FBI Director Kash Patel was in Russia:

“We do have some breaking news we want to get to here on MS NOW. This about FBI Director Kash Patel. MS NOW has learned that Patel has landed in Russia for a meeting scheduled to take place there. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter.”

Alexander was joined by “Justice and Intelligence” reporter Ken Dilanian who claimed the reason for the trip was for the FBI Director to meet with some shady characters associated with Russian intelligence. (The Fake News Media just cannot give up the ridiculous “Russia Collusion” hoax, no matter what.)

The problem with the report is FBI Director Kash Patel was at a publicly held event at Liberty University in Virginia, as the FBI Rapid Response team posted on X:

The FBI Director demanded an apology from the hapless “intelligence” reporter at MSNOW:

Just over 2 hours after falsely reporting FBI Director Patel was in Russia, MS NOW retracted the report:

The “Justice and Intelligence” reporter, Ken Dilanian, issued the following retraction:

What a colossal, humiliating blunder. This is yet another good illustration of why NO ONE should believe a word the legacy media says when it relies on anonymous sources. Am I the only one wondering how these “reporters” even have jobs after this debacle?

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Conclusion

The Fake News Media cannot help itself — it simply must push misinformation, propaganda and biased reports. These two recent examples are but two of dozens of media hoaxes being peddled right now in an effort to deliver the U.S. House and Senate to the Democrats. Keep that in mind as you are bombarded with media nonsense and misinformation from now until the Mid Term elections on November 3, 2026.