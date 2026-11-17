Demonstrators spent months converging on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, Oregon. Rioters barricaded federal officers inside, set federal property on fire, threw objects at officers, and more, while millions of Americans watched on TV. Federal officers responded with tear gas and other non-lethal munitions to disperse the crowds. When lawsuits were filed over the crowd control measures, two federal district judges came down on federal law enforcement (of course) and granted injunctions limiting the ability of federal law enforcement to use non-lethal munitions for crowd control (among other things). On Nov. 10, 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit threw out both injunctions. Here is what happened and where we stand.