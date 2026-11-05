American voters nationwide issued stinging rebukes to the Republican Party and to President Trump in the mid term elections. From the U.S. House to the U.S. Senate to state houses, state senates and state Governor’s mansions, Democrats won in state after state and election after election. A full accounting will take time due to the need for the closely contested races to be resolved, but here is what we know so far.
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