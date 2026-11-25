As millions of Americans gather with family and friends for this Thanksgiving Holiday The Heritage Foundation calls upon us all to “Restore the True Meaning of Thanksgiving,” by honoring God as the ultimate source of all earthly blessings. (This link is to an interesting report by a Visiting Fellow at The Heritage Foundation on the “American Tradition of Presidential Thanksgiving Proclamations.” It is an hour long read, but worth the time.) In these trying times, many Americans, myself included, often forget the blessings bestowed upon us. The Heritage Foundation’s advice is sound. Let’s all honor God this Thanksgiving and thank Him for all of the blessings bestowed of life. I will do my small part by highlighting a few things to be thankful for.

Blessings to be Thankful For

The following list is just a reminder of a few of the things we, as Americans in general, should be thankful for this year. This list is by no means exhaustive. We have much more to be thankful for and I encourage each of you to make your own list. These are just the blessings I personally find the most compelling:

As I mentioned, this is a short list highlighting some of the amazing blessings bestowed on Americans over the last two years. We all have much more to be thankful for.

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I always try to remain thankful to God for the health and well-being of my family, for the ability to speak my mind and share my thoughts and for the many opportunities available to me in work and business throughout the year. When we focus on the positive events and developments in our lives, on our loved ones and the people we care about, and the options we have personally and professionally, good things happen.

I trust each and every one of you has much to be thankful for. I hope the coming year is full of ever more blessings for you all. And I hope you will take a moment to reflect on the blessings of God and to thank Him for allowing these blessings to flow. I often get so busy I forget my blessings and fail to say prayers of thanks for them. Let’s all take The Heritage Foundation’s advice and honor God this Thanksgiving and thank Him for all we have. We will all be thankful we did.

I took the last few days off of work to go to my duck camp and hunt. That left me behind on my weekly article. I will be back on track this coming week. Thank you for your patience and for reading my scribbles. I hope you and yours have a wonderful Thanksgiving Holiday. God Bless.