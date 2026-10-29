Today, The Constitutional Compass presents another article by Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto. Dr. Cotto is the creator, host and producer of News Sight, delivering sharp insights on the key events that shape our lives. He publishes Cotto’s Digest, sharing how business and the economy really impact us all. During the 2024 presidential race, he developed the Five-Point Forecast which accurately predicted Donald Trump’s national victory and correctly called every swing state. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt.

America Needs Immigration - and Debt -Control. Right Now. Where is the GOP?

America faces a fiscal emergency that cannot be ignored.

The federal government closed fiscal year 2026 with a deficit of $1.992 trillion. That is 12.23 percent higher than the prior year. Spending reached $7.396 trillion while receipts totaled $5.403 trillion, so nearly 27 percent of expenditures went uncovered.

In 2026, for every dollar collected, the US government spent $1.37.

These annual shortfalls add directly to the national debt, which already exceeds $40 trillion. To put that number in perspective, that is $40,000,000,000,000.00.

It stands above 120 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).